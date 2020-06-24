Joe Wicks fans will be very familiar with his lounge, where The Body Coach filmed his PE With Joe workouts, and even his kitchen, where he keeps fans updated on his son Marley's weaning progress. However, we hadn't had caught a glimpse of his children's bedrooms - until now!

Sharing a video of his daughter Indie's bedtime routine, Joe wrote: "My favourite part of the day. Story time," and it appears the pair have plenty of books to choose from! The back wall of the one-year-old's room features several bookshelves in the same blue colour of the walls that hold plenty of books and even pastel-coloured letters spelling out Indie's name.

Indie's bedroom is painted blue with bookshelves along the back wall

The little girl was blissfully unaware of her dad filming her as she sat in her white wooden bed and carefully selected her bedtime story. The bed featured a high frame at the back which was lined with several cuddly toys, a milk bottle for her evening snack and what appears to be a cute space-themed night light.

Inside was a soft grey knitted blanket as well as several of Indie's favourite books, such as The Snail and the Whale, Where's Spot and Dear Zoo. Looks like Joe had a busy evening of reading ahead of him!

During the coronavirus crisis, Joe has been isolating at his house in Richmond, west London, with his wife Rosie and their two children Indie and Marley, but the family also own a property in Santa Monica. Aside from Indie's rich blue walls, their London property follows a muted colourscheme, with grey carpets and pale grey walls in his living room, a grey chord sofa topped with pink cushions in the lounge and grey, white and black subway tiles on the kitchen floor. Meanwhile, he has a home gym (of course!) which has simple white walls.

