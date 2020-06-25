Joe Wicks reveals tour of jaw-dropping new home away from home It's set to be the backdrop for new The Body Coach workouts

He's spent the last three months keeping the nation's children (and parents) in shape with his daily PE with Joe workouts live from his living room, but Joe Wicks had a change of scenery on Thursday. The Body Coach revealed he has rented a property in Surrey for five days to film a series of new workout routines, and we can't imagine he'll ever want to leave!

"Check this gaff out. We've hired this amazing rental house in Surrey to film some brand new workout content. I wanted a new backdrop, new energy, new location," Joe explained as he shared a first look inside the house and garden, adding: "Look at the state of the garden… it's absolutely perfect."

WATCH: Joe Wicks shares a tour of his mindblowing rental property

The dad-of-two said he was planning to film as many workouts as he can during his time at the property, something he wasn't finding easy during the heatwave.

Continuing his tour of the premises, he added: "It's got this lovely deck going round the outside of it. It's just unbelievable. So private. You don't get this sort of gaff in London. 'You've got to come out to Surrey', they said. It ain't cheap but investment in content."

Joe is filming a series of workouts from the house in Surrey

Joe may even have picked up some interior design inspiration for his own home, as he admired the polished plasterwork and huge windows overlooking the garden. "Imagine waking up in the morning and this is your view," he said.

The 34-year-old currently lives in Richmond with his wife Rosie and their two children, Indie and Marley, and regularly shares glimpses inside the family home both on social media and in his YouTube workouts. Joe also owns a second home in Santa Monica, which he will no doubt be looking forward to visiting once travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic are eased.

