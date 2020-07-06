Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is an incredible artist - see the photos to prove it Buddy Oliver got creative in the family garage over the weekend

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy regularly shows off his culinary skills on his famous dad's Instagram page, but it appears the nine-year-old is also an impressive artist. On his Instagram Stories, the celebrity chef shared a photo of Buddy getting creative in the family's garage, spraypainting an old three-wheeled van.

READ: Jools Oliver shares adorable snap of her son River on family outing

After sharing several glimpses into his FaceTime call with Jonathan Yeo in which the British artist painted his portrait, Jamie wrote in the caption: "@Jonathanyeo you inspired Buddy haha."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver dancing with their sons River and Buddy whilst cleaning the house

In the photos, Buddy could be seen decorating the pale pink van in a retro 1970s design. It was covered with blue and brown flowers and emblazoned with the words 'Flour power' in bright blue letters, a clever food-related twist on the classic Flower Power message! But judging by the numerous cans of spray paint and box of tools nearby, Jamie's son hadn't finished his design yet.

Jamie Oliver showed off Buddy's impressive artistic skills on his Instagram Stories

The photo offered fans another look inside the family's home in Essex, and their garage is the size of a football pitch! The small pink van was dwarfed by a giant green lorry in the background which appeared to be holding a wooden mobile home.

Jamie, his wife Jools and their children have been isolating at their £6million 16th-century mansion during the coronavirus lockdown. Located in the village of Finchingfield, dubbed one of the most picturesque in England, it includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables - so plenty of space for Buddy to develop his artistic skills!

Aside from getting creative, Buddy also announced some very exciting news over the weekend as he made some burgers on the barbeque in their beautiful garden. He told Jamie's followers that he was going to be running a competition, offering fans of the Naked Chef a chance to present their very own recipes on Jamie's popular channel. Buddy explained: "Hey guys! Do you wanna have a go at presenting one of your own recipes? Send us your video using #KitchenBuddies."

SEE: Inside Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' incredible £6m Essex mansion