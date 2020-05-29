Georgia Tennant shares milestone video of baby Birdie – and look how much she's grown! The Doctor Who star's wife made hearts melt

Georgia Tennant made hearts melt on Friday when she shared a rare video of her baby daughter Birdie crawling. The seven-month-old tot – who Georgia shares with actor husband David Tennant - was seen moving towards a singing teapot positioned on the sofa, her arms outstretched as she attempted to grab the toy and pulled herself up onto her feet. Clad in a pretty floral onesie, the little girl looked adorable – and we can't believe how much she's grown!

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares milestone video of baby Birdie

Doctor Who favourite David and Georgia welcomed their fifth child together in October 2019. The proud mother accompanied the sweet video with a witty caption, joking "Like a true Brit she’s lured by the call of tea", before adding some comedy hashtags "#pottyforthepot #nowaitnotpotpot #butlikeateapot #notmybesthashtagwork #tired". Her followers were quick to comment, expressing their shock at how quickly time has gone.

Georgia's followers couldn't believe how much seven-month-old Birdie has grown

One fan replied, "Awwww cutest video. Wish us parents had a pause button, my eldest turned 18 on Weds, I'm sure it was only last week that he was this tiny!" while another shared, " She can't be crawling and standing already!". American actress Jennifer Garner, who starred opposite David in HBO comedy Camping, also commented on the post, writing "How is she already so big?".

Doctor Who star David and actress wife Georgia have five children together

Georgia had her followers in stitches last month when she suffered a relatable parenting fail. The actress was forced to chop her daughter's hair after she got a toy tangled up in it. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Georgia's little one had her back to the camera with her hair completely frazzled and knotted.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Hey, here's your parenting tip for the day: An excellent toy but DON’T LET THEM BUNCH’N BUILD A HAT... Thankfully a quarter bob is the new quarantine look, FYI. #smallprintshouldbeBIGGER." It is not known which daughter is in the photo – either eight-year-old Olive or five-year-old Doris.

Georgia recently shared a snap of her relatable parenting fail

Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, famed for playing the Fifth Doctor - married actor David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode 'The Doctor's Daughter' in 2008. The couple are also parents to six-year-old Wilfred. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

