Jools Oliver shares adorable snap of her son River on family outing

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools enjoyed an outing with her son River on Thursday, and her followers can't get enough of his unique sense of style. The doting mum shared a sweet snap of the three-year-old riding his scooter down a path while wearing a grey sweatshirt and pale pink trousers with one leg rolled up, which he accessorised with a shark print helmet and a pair of fairy wings adorned with a gold fabric bow.

Jools captioned the photo simply with a monkey emoji, and it wasn't long before her followers commented on the youngster's adorable appearance. "Heartbreaker," one commented. "That's just too much," another wrote, while Joe Wicks commented with a string of smiley face and heart emojis.

Jamie and Jools have been enjoying lots of time with their five children at the family home in Essex during the coronavirus lockdown, and the children have even got involved with the celebrity chef's work, appearing on his Channel 4 show – Keep Cooking and Carry On – as well as in his Tesco advert.

The family recently celebrated a special occasion together, as Jools and Jamie reached their 20th wedding anniversary at the end of June, and as restaurants and pubs are still closed they had a picnic together instead.

Jools took little River out on his scooter on Thursday

It wasn't just any picnic, however, as the father-of-five had carefully planned the menu, even featuring a special "J J" letterhead at the top and a hand-drawn picnic basket full of food in between their initials.

On the menu were delicious treats such as Italian summer fruit, chocolate mousse and crème fraiche and blackcurrant leaf cordial, but also a mouth-watering main dish: secret smokehouse salmon, trout and pate. The special lunch also featured Neal's Yard dairy cheeses and red pepper jelly, onion marmalade, pickled cucumber and crackers and oatcakes – definitely a perfect menu for the most special day of the year for the pair.

