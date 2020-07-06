Charley Webb has shared an ingenious tip to help fellow parents whose children are teething. The Emmerdale actress took to Instagram on Monday to reveal how she has been helping her eleven-month-old son Ace while his teeth cut through, which is something he has been struggling with. Alongside a cute photo of her baby sitting in his high chair holding onto a homemade ice lolly, the mother-of-three wrote: "Ace has been really struggling with his teeth and ice lollies seem to be the only things that are really helping. Banana, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and oat milk if your little ones are teething badly."

The Debbie Dingle star shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden. The couple are also parents to Buster, ten, and Bowie, four. During lockdown, Charley has been keeping fans updated on Ace's milestones, and recently opened up about his eating habits, revealing that he "loves his food but has always been fussy with flavours".

She also shared a very personal post in which she spoke about suffering from post-natal depression and how difficult she found the jump from two children to three. "This is our first picture as a 5. A couple of hours after Ace was born. I can't lie, I find being pregnant really hard but at the same time I do know how lucky I am to be able to fall pregnant pretty easily/at all," she wrote alongside a lovely photo of the family-of-five.

Charley is currently on maternity leave from Emmerdale, but revealed at the beginning of the year that she had no plans to return to the ITV soap anytime soon. Speaking to The Sun in January, she said: "I’m still on maternity leave at the moment. It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game. It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment."

The doting mum didn't rule out having another baby in the future either, adding: "Three at the moment is a lot, but I sort of think once you’ve got three you might as well have 20 because it’s just chaos. My house is chaos, but good fun though."

