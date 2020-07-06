Millie Mackintosh takes baby Sienna on first trip – but her £682 baby sling gets all the attention The new mum is visiting her parents who live in Bath

Mille Mackintosh has taken her newborn daughter Sienna on her first trip – to Bath! The mother and daughter duo headed to Somerset to visit her parents, and shared some pictures of her visit with fans.

Taking to Instagram, the new mum shared an adorable snap of her looking at the camera whilst carrying her daughter on a baby sling.

MORE: Take a peek inside Millie's beautiful jungle-themed nursery

Fans loved Millie's baby carrier

"First trip to stay with granny and grandpa," the 30-year-old captioned the sweet picture.

Fans loved the snap, with one commenting: "You look amazing." Another one wrote: "Aw you look so fresh. Have a lovely day x."

Other fans, however, were more taken by the star's chic baby sling as well as her personalised necklace bearing her daughter's name.

SEE: Millie Mackintosh shares a first look inside her new London home with Hugo Taylor

Proud dad Hugo gifted the new mum a gorgeous necklace by Aurum and Grey

"What baby sling is that?," one asked, referring to the Artipoppe baby carrier she was using, which is available to buy online for £682 and is made from 50% Japanese silk and 50% cotton.

Another one queried: "Is the Artipoppe comfortable?"

Her gorgeous gold necklace, bearing her daughter Sienna's name, also grabbed a lot of attention.

"Where did you get your necklace from lovely?" asked a follower. Another one added: "What a beautiful, special necklace."

The Aurum and Grey necklace is available to buy for £210, but Millie's was a beautiful gift from her husband Hugo Taylor.

"Hugo remembered I really like this style of necklace and that I would love one of my child's names," explained Millie exclusively to HELLO! last month, revealing that they picked out the name "a few months before" the birth.