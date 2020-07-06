Gemma Atkinson reveals daughter Mia is already taking after her in the sweetest way Baby Mia will soon be making use of their home gym

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez both love spending time in the gym, and the Strictly Come Dancing couple often reveal their daughter Mia joins them for their workout sessions. But now the one-year-old can really take after her fit parents as she has her own equipment to get involved!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma shared a video of Mia's adorable new toy weights. "We've just had a present dropped off. She's got a kettlebell, a protein shaker, a dumbbell and a headband - a little baby sweatband. Ridiculous, it's going in the gym!" the doting mum explained, before placing the green, orange and blue baby set next to her own adult weights. And we can totally see Mia rocking that adorable sweatband to keep her blonde hair away from her eyes!

Gemma revealed Mia's new weights are now in the family's home gym

Suitable for toddlers aged three-months and older, the sweet set of fitness-themed toys is from Fisher-Price and is available for £17 from Amazon. ​And we imagine the kettlebell will be one of Mia's favourite toys as it features a teether handle, which Gemma recently suggested she needs.

Baby gym set, £17, Fisher-Price @ Amazon

During an appearance on Loose Women, the former Hollyoaks actress explained that her little girl is struggling to sleep at the moment because she is teething. "Mia's teething at the minute. She's got all her front teeth, but it's the back ones coming through. She doesn’t sleep very well bless her," Gemma said.

The mum-of-one also revealed that she enjoys working out in their home gym with Mia, as the cushioned mats on the floor make it a safe space for the little girl to move around. She told HELLO!: "It relaxes me when she's in there with us because it's a padded floor, it's like a foam floor for dropping weights. So at least if she's going to crawl or walk on there she can't hurt herself." All the more reason to keep her entertained with her own equipment!

