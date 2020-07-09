Madonna shows off her daughters' impressive moves in joyous video The superstar shared the clip on Instagram

Madonna has shared a rare video of three of her six children. Taking to Instagram, the superstar posted a video of twins Esther and Stella dancing up a storm with their older sister Mercy.

The star captioned the joyous clip: "Because life can feel like perpetual violence it's important to dance," and the post is sure to put a smile on your face.

Madonna's followers certainly seem to agree, with many of them flocking to the comment section of the Material Girl singer's post to express their joy.

"Get it queens!" one wrote, with another adding: "They are beautiful!" A third sweetly noted: "Cuteness overload."

The singer adopted Mercy James in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017, from Malawi alongside their brother David Banda, who she adopted in 2006.

Madonna and four of her six children

The supportive mum even moved her family to Lisbon, Portugal, so that David could pursue his promising football career.

She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she could see herself in David the most. She said: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

Madonna is also mum to daughter Lourdes, 23, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

The superstar also spoke to Vogue about her relationship with firstborn Lourdes, revealing: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

