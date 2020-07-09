Gemma Atkinson hasn't aged a day since high school - see the throwback photo to prove it The Strictly star looks almost identical!

Gemma Atkinson appears to have been blessed with flawless skin, a toned figure and gorgeous blonde hair for her entire life, according to a shocking high school photo.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson catches baby Mia doing the cheekiest thing ever - watch

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared the throwback snap on her Instagram Stories, showing fans she has barely changed at all since she was a teenager! "I absolutely loved high school!! Throwback Castlebrook High," the mum-of-one captioned the photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals why Gorka is fuming on Mia's first birthday

Posing for a group shot, a young Gemma could be seen wearing a dark blue school skirt, matching jumper, white shirt and a blue tie as she perched on the edge of a table surrounded by her friends. Her hair was pulled back into a smart ponytail, and the only difference we can spot is that she used to sport a thick fringe which she has since grown out.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is so easy to spot in her group school photo!

This wasn't the first time Gemma has given fans a glimpse of herself as a teenager. She gave further proof that she hasn't aged a day when she celebrated her 35th birthday at the end of 2019. The former Hollyoaks actress reposted a picture of herself that was initially shared by a close childhood friend named Sarah, and added: "The glow up was real."

Gemma shared another throwback photo on her 35th birthday

Gemma now has a daughter of her own with partner Gorka Marquez, and although the pair recently celebrated Mia's first birthday, they have revealed they have already thought about expanding their family.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine last year, Gemma said: "I would definitely love another baby." But the 35-year-old has explained that it's not going to be anytime soon. "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least." She continued: "I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!"

Gemma revealed she wants baby Mia to have a sibling in the future

Although she may not be thinking about her second baby yet, Gemma is keen to have a sibling for Mia in the future, explaining that Mia having a "bond" with a sibling is something she would love. "If all goes to plan and we can have another baby, I'd love to have a sibling for her," she said.

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson reveals dispute with Gorka Marquez over new house