Madonna celebrates 'quietest' child Mercy James' 20th birthday with unseen family footage

Happy birthday, "Chifundo" Mercy James! Madonna's daughter celebrates her milestone 20th birthday on Thursday, January 22, 2026, and her mom couldn't be prouder.

As you can see in the video above, Madonna, 67, took to her Instagram page with a sweet collection of unseen family photos and videos to mark her daughter's big day, many of which show off her personality and her close bond with her superstar mom.

"Happy Birthday beautiful Mercy James," she wrote beside her video. "Your tribal name is Chifundo which means Mercy!! A perfect name for you."

© Instagram Madonna's daughter Mercy James pictured in footage shared by her mom for her 20th birthday

Sharing a deeper look at her personality away from the spotlight, Madonna continued: "You have always been the quietest of all my children, but still waters run deep. And deep, you are. Always thinking, always thoughtful, kind and respectful."

"I am so proud of the young woman you have become," the "Papa Don't Preach" hitmaker continued. "You are talented in so many ways and honestly, you can do anything you put your mind to. I'm excited to see which direction you decide to shine your radiant light!"

Madonna is a mom to five other kids: with her ex Carlos Leon, she welcomed daughter Lourdes Leon, now 29; she welcomed her son Rocco Ritchie, now 25, with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie; and she adopted her son David Banda, now 20, and her twins Stella and Estere, now 13, from Malawi.