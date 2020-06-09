Madonna shares rare look inside her London home with sweet video of her twins The Madame X star is a doting mum to six children

Madonna revealed that she has been isolating in London during the lockdown after attending the Black Lives Matter protest in the capital last week. The Madame X star – who also has properties in the United States and Portugal – took to Instagram on Monday to share a rare look inside her west London home, posting a video of her seven-year-old twins Estere and Stella playing Mozart on the piano inside the music room. The spacious dimly-lit room featured an electric piano and a leather chair, and looked to be popular with the entire family, as Madonna's older daughter, Mercy James, 14, later took over to play some Debussy.

VIDEO: Take a look inside Madonna's music room inside her London home

The American Pie hitmaker, who is also mum to David, 14, adopted her four youngest children from Malawi. Madonna shares son Rocco Ritchie, 19, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and Lourdes Leon, 23, with ex Carlos Leon. On Saturday, Madonna was spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in London, while on crutches nursing a knee injury. The music icon was seen chanting "no justice, no peace" in the middle of the crowds and was seen speaking to other protestors. The doting mum also shared footage from the event on Instagram, including a video of David and Mercy chanting "black lives matter" as they walked with the rest of the protestors.

Madonna's twins Estere and Stella are too cute!

Madonna is an incredibly supportive mum and moved her family to Lisbon, Portugal, so that David could pursue his promising football career. She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she could see herself in David the most. She said: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

The Hollywood star with four of her six children

The star's oldest daughter Lourdes, meanwhile, is following in her famous mum's footsteps as an aspiring dancer. The 23-year-old lives in New York, and Madonna gave an insight into her relationship with her firstborn while talking to Vogue, admitting that she doesn't have the ambition she did due to her upbringing and social media, but that her daughter was "insanely talented." She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

