Charley Webb lives in North Yorkshire with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden and their three children Buster, Bowie and Ace, and while Charley has shared a look inside several areas of the home, Wednesday marked the first time she had revealed her bedroom.

She took to Instagram with a video of the space as she listened to the rain from her bed, and showed that it has its very own balcony, with views overlooking her garden.

Charley Webb has a balcony in her bedroom

She has decorated the area with warm fairy lights, and there are two glass doors with black frames and white blinds. The video also gave a glimpse of salmon pink bed linen.

Downstairs, Charley and her family also have a stunning kitchen. She often shares social media posts from the space, showing that it has marble floors, a stainless steel island and matching minimalist cupboards. The kitchen area opens on to the dining space, where they have a coordinating stainless steel table with a selection of chairs including one upholstered in leopard-print and another red, white and blue striped design.

Charley often shares a look inside her kitchen

At the back of the room overlooking the table, Charley and Matthew have a large photo of David Bowie and the lyrics 'Just For One Day' in a gold frame, above a dark green cupboard.

The entire back wall of the kitchen and dining area is formed of glass patio doors which lead out to the garden, where they have a spacious patio area and steps up to the lawn. Charley and Matthew's sons have a large trampoline, and even Matthew was seen enjoying the feature while in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charley shared a video of him jumping and wrote, "Not just the kids have got use of the trampoline since we've been at home all the time. This is one of my best buys ever. I feel so lucky right now to have a nice garden that the kids (and the big kid) can play in. I've been thinking about everyone that doesn’t have this so much."

