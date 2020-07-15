8 cool superhero face masks for kids: Avengers, Spiderman and more

Sophie Hamilton
Looking for a kids' face mask? Check out these 8 cool superhero-themed face coverings that you can buy on Amazon and Etsy now
As wearing a mask starts to become the new norm during the coronavirus pandemic, parents will be on the lookout for face masks for their children. From 24 July, non-medical face coverings will become mandatory in England's shops, with only children under age two or young kids with respiratory issues not requiring masks.
There are a whole host of masks available to buy online and superhero designs are some of the most fun. If your child fancies masquerading as a Marvel character, check out these cool designs below…
Boom! Zap! Bang! Pow! Get in the superhero mood with this fun mask featuring all the popular sound effect slogans. Comes with replaceable filters.
Superhero comic mask, £9.99, Amazon
MORE: Fun face masks for kids 2020: Where to buy face coverings for children online in the UK
We're loving this funky Batman mask, showing the famous cartoon character in all his well-known poses.
Batman mask, £12.88, Amazon
This cute Super Kids mask is just the thing for budding girl heroes. The mask has five layers of cloth in the middle of the filter.
Aimlux mask, £12.99, Amazon
A fun arty fabric masks for boys or girls featuring colourful superhero drawings. 100 per cent cotton with filter pocket.
Superhero mask, £7, Etsy
MORE: Where to get a stylish face mask during the coronavirus crisis
All the superheroes together in sweet cartoons! Marvel brings us this fun mask for kids with filter pocket and adjustable straps.
Marvel mask, £9.16, Etsy
Three cool masks featuring Captain America and Spiderman aged 3-10, with filter pouch and two filters included.
Marvel masks x 3, £2.50+, Etsy
Does your child love the Hulk? Then this mask is for them. Comes with a built-in filter and is 100 per cent cotton.
Hulk mask, £11.95, Etsy
The kids will go crazy for this ultra-cool Spiderman mask, which is multi-layered and washable, with filter pocket and nose wire.
Spiderman mask, £12.45, Etsy
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.