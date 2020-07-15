8 cool superhero face masks for kids: Avengers, Spiderman and more Fun children's face coverings to buy online

As wearing a mask starts to become the new norm during the coronavirus pandemic, parents will be on the lookout for face masks for their children. From 24 July, non-medical face coverings will become mandatory in England's shops, with only children under age two or young kids with respiratory issues not requiring masks.

There are a whole host of masks available to buy online and superhero designs are some of the most fun. If your child fancies masquerading as a Marvel character, check out these cool designs below…

Boom! Zap! Bang! Pow! Get in the superhero mood with this fun mask featuring all the popular sound effect slogans. Comes with replaceable filters.

Superhero comic mask, £9.99, Amazon

MORE: Fun face masks for kids 2020: Where to buy face coverings for children online in the UK

We're loving this funky Batman mask, showing the famous cartoon character in all his well-known poses.

Batman mask, £12.88, Amazon

This cute Super Kids mask is just the thing for budding girl heroes. The mask has five layers of cloth in the middle of the filter.

Aimlux mask, £12.99, Amazon

A fun arty fabric masks for boys or girls featuring colourful superhero drawings. 100 per cent cotton with filter pocket.

Superhero mask, £7, Etsy

MORE: Where to get a stylish face mask during the coronavirus crisis

All the superheroes together in sweet cartoons! Marvel brings us this fun mask for kids with filter pocket and adjustable straps.

Marvel mask, £9.16, Etsy

Three cool masks featuring Captain America and Spiderman aged 3-10, with filter pouch and two filters included.

Marvel masks x 3, £2.50+, Etsy

Does your child love the Hulk? Then this mask is for them. Comes with a built-in filter and is 100 per cent cotton.

Hulk mask, £11.95, Etsy

The kids will go crazy for this ultra-cool Spiderman mask, which is multi-layered and washable, with filter pocket and nose wire.

Spiderman mask, £12.45, Etsy

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.