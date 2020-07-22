Where to get a last-minute face mask: next day delivery on face coverings If you need an emergency reusable and washable face masks with super-fast delivery, we've got you covered

By now, you’re sure to have heard of the new rules regarding face masks which come in to effect on 24 July. From Friday, non-medical face coverings are mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England – as well as of course being compulsory on public transport. Those not following the new rules in shops could face fines of up to 100.

So are you sorted for face masks in preparation? Don’t worry if you don’t have enough face masks for all the family, because we know where you can get an emergency face mask delivered to your door. Read on for the options with super-fast delivery.

Where to get a face mask online with next-day delivery in the UK

For £6 you can get it the next day if ordered Sunday to Friday by 7pm. Next day before noon delivery is also available for £8 if ordered Sunday to Friday by 7pm.

Non-medical face-covering 3pk, £20, Boden

Order before 8pm to get it tomorrow

Brown animal print face covering 2 pack, £12, River Island

Express delivery is £4.50 and you must order before 1pm to receive the following day

5 reusable face coverings multicolour, £14, Avon

Place an order before 10pm to get it the next day for £5.95, or sign up for Premier Delivery all year round for £9.95

DesignB London exclusive 3 pack face covering with adjustable straps, £18, ASOS

Non-medical face-covering 3pk navy multi, £20, Boden

3 pack tie die face coverings 5-12 years, £18, River Island

Place an order before 10pm to get it the next day for £5.95, or sign up for Premier Delivery all year round for £9.95

Skinnydip Exclusive 2 pack face covering with adjustable straps, £14, ASOS

