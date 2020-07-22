6 unique face masks that are guaranteed to grab attention These unusual designer face coverings will have you looking fabulous, darling

With face masks becoming compulsory all over the country, lots of us have been shopping for washable and reusable face coverings. A side effect of the sudden need for this ultimate accessory of 2020 is that we’re all also discovering something new about ourselves: our face mask style, whether it's stripes, pretty florals, funny face coverings or masks with slogans. Inevitably, some of us REALLY want to stand out from the crowd – and that’s why these superbly unique masks have caught our attention.

From face masks with dramatic ribbons and bows, to ones with hair extensions attached (yes, really!), there are a host of unusual face coverings that will turn heads and help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Here are six of the most unique!

1. Bow face mask

Indie designers are coming up with some amazing looks that we love, that aren’t for the faint of heart! For example, the Siobhan Molloy face mask with stripes and giant bows is one that really caught our attention. This unique mask is made from three layers of poplin designed in England, and has a filter pocket as well. Even better, 10 percent of proceeds from the £39 designer mask goes to support local communities.

Siobhan Molloy face mask with bows, £39, Wolf & Badger

2. Fairy garden print face mask for kids

The Siobhan Molloy face mask also comes in kids’ sizes! For children, there’s the striped version and also an adorable bow mask in a Fairy Garden Print design.

Children’s Face Mask in Fairy Garden Print, £29, Wolf & Badger

3. Butterfly face mask

Face coverings are giving us a chance to unleash our inner face mask fashionista and in this case our inner butterfly. The Chrysalis Lab’s eye-catching butterfly face covering is made from double-layered organic cotton and has an interior filter pocket for the two PM2.5 activated carbon filters that come with the mask.

Butterfly face mask, £35, Revolve

4. Chainmail face mask

Cool looking? Definitely. Practical? Well… you’d be surprised! This Grlfrnd facemask, which comes in both gold and silver is a chainmail fantasy veil, but has a secret: a filter mask you wear underneath, providing protection against the spread of the virus.

Grlfrnd chainmail face mask in silver, £64, Revolve

5. Ribbon face mask

If you're looking for an unusual haute fashion statement that combines with giving back, designer Collina Strada’s mask collection might interest you. The designer's ribbon mask is made in NYC from the label’s deadstock materials which means each mask, with ribbon fasteners and a filter pocket is one of a kind. With every mask purchase, the brand will provide three face coverings to Seeding Sovereignty.

Collina Strada Face Mask with bows in yellow, £80, collinastrada.com

6. Braid face mask

The Scribble braid mask comes with multi-coloured plaits with flower charms attached. Each mask is one of a kind, so you’ll know that no one will steal your look. And not only is it a standout look, but this mask is also helping to do good in the world! Thirty percent of the proceeds of each mask sold will go to The Okra Project.

Collina Strada Face Mask with Hair Extensions, £160, collinastrada.com

