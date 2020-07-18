Stacey Solomon shares the sweetest photo of son Rex to make exciting announcement The star shared the news on Instagram

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Friday to share some very exciting news – the details of her incredible childrenswear collection with Primark! The star shared some adorable photos of son Rex wearing one of the sweet outfits, and also posted a number of the items on her Stories. "I honestly can't describe how excited I am to share this with you so I'll let Rex’s face say it all," she began in her caption.

Stacey shared a sweet snap of Rex in his new outfit from her collection

"I never thought in a million years a shop like Primark, somewhere I've shopped in since I was a little girl, would ever ask me to work with them," she added. "It still really doesn't feel real. When they asked me if I'd like to design and create a children’s range with them I could have burst."

WATCH: Stacey shares Rex's first steps

Loose Women panellist Stacey also shared a video from the photoshoot on her Stories, writing: "We did this shoot of it all back in January when the pickle had his fangs," alongside a laughing face emoji.

"Then I began the process. I wanted to create the whole thing so I've spent the last year finding patterns, prints, colours I love. And choosing materials that wash well and are comfy and soft. The big pickles really helped me."

She shared an adorable shot from her photoshoot with her three sons

It looks like the collection features a number of items for little boys and girls, including a gorgeous jumpsuit of which Stacey admitted that she wished she had asked for it in adult size!

Rex modelled another sweet outfit from the range in his smiling photos, wearing a pair of jeans with braces and an orange T-shirt emblazoned with the word 'Happy'. How lovely is that?

"This is one of my favourite outfits! I don't know what it is but I just love a baby in braces! It just melts my heart… I might have to try it on him before bedtime," Stacey said of Rex's new look.