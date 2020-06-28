Stacey Solomon is somewhat of an expert when it comes to parenting hacks, and her latest one to encourage her son Rex to eat more fruit and vegetables is a life-saver for fellow mums and dads.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to show off Rex's adorable knitted toys, which are all shaped into healthy foods. Next to a video of the one-year-old grinning as he waved around a carrot and leek crocheted rattle, Stacey wrote: "Learning our veggies. He'll be making his own snacks soon." The mum-of-three has shown off some impressive animal snacks made out of fruit during the coronavirus lockdown, so we doubt her kids will want her to stop getting creative in the kitchen anytime soon!

Rex owns several of the cute fruit and vegetable rattles

Stacey laid out her cute collection of toys from Pebble, including avocado, radish and corn, and joked: "It's like my modern-day beanie babies collection." Each of the individual vegetables cost £6.50, but Amazon is selling a set of four fruit rattles for £25 - a small price to pay for parents struggling with fussy eaters.

Pebble fruit rattles, £25, Amazon

Earlier on Sunday, Stacey revealed another of her clever tricks to include more fruit in Rex's diet, but it was a very unusual flavour combination! Have you ever tried spinach, beetroot and turmeric for breakfast? The 30-year-old blended all three of those foods with yoghurt to create Rex's first meal of the day, using the new ice cube moulds she picked up from Flying Tiger last week. Stacey picked out the controversial foods because of their colours, which made Rex's food look as close to the lemon and cherry fruit moulds as possible.

This comes just weeks after she revealed she had made a very unusual dessert for son Rex, made with natural yoghurt, spinach and cocoa powder to create ice cream in the shape of an avocado.

