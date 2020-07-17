Harry Kane reveals he's expecting third child in the sweetest way The England footballer made the surprise announcement on Instagram

Harry Kane surprised his followers on Friday night after seemingly revealing that he and wife Kate Goodland are expecting their third baby.

The England Captain shared his happy news on social media – like he has done with his previous baby announcements, posting a photo of himself and Kate surrounded by a giant pink and blue balloon arch.

The couple appeared to be holding a gender reveal party, as Harry simply captioned the Instagram snap: "(Red heart) OR (blue heart)," referring to whether they will have a girl or a boy.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, who are childhood sweethearts, with one commenting: "Aww congratulations." Another wrote: "As long as the baby is health that's all that matters."

A third joked that they hoped Harry has a son so he can play football just like his dad, they wrote: "Boy. Now fast track him into the team to provide you wish some assists lol."

Kate looked radiant for their surprise announcement, wearing what appears to be a halterneck leopard print midi dress by Zimmermann.

Harry and Katie already share two daughters, Ivy, three, and Vivienne, almost two. The loved-up couple announced the birth of their first daughter to fans with a touching social media post in January 2017.

In the heartwarming snap, Harry and Katie both kissed their little girl, with Harry writing alongside the photo: "Our beautiful baby girl Ivy."

Kate went into more detail about the labour, sharing on Instagram at the time: "Our beautiful hypnobirthed baby girl Ivy. Being a first time mum, I was very scared about labour and was recommended to try hypnobirthing. We had an amazing water birth with no pain relief or gas and air and Harry was an incredible birthing partner."

Early in January 2018, Harry revealed on Twitter the couple were expecting another child. Their second daughter was born in August 2018 with the couple again taking to social media to announce the new arrival.

