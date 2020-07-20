Stacey Solomon 'really teary' as three sons support her exciting news The Loose Women star was supported by her three sons

Congratulations are in order for Stacey Solomon, who released her own childrenswear collection with Primark on Monday! The Loose Women star took her sons Leighton, Zach and Rex to visit their local store to sample the clothes, and revealed the whole family was quickly overcome with emotion.

"The boys can't believe they're in a big window. I might be due on but I feel really teary," Stacey told fans on her Instagram Stories. The video showed her sons gazing up at the huge photos of Rex and his mum modelling the range - and Rex was so excited he was even banging his hands on the window!

Stacey shared a sweet family photo to mark the launch of her new Primark collection

Stacey said: "Who is it? Is that you? I could cry right now." Next to another video of the one-year-old cheekily playing with the window display, she continued: "They let us go in the window and Rex was obsessed with the mannequins."

Stacey clearly had the full support of her family on this exciting occasion, as the mum-of-three later shared a family photo in front of Primark where they could all be seen wearing items from her collection - and we're not surprised since Stacey revealed her children helped design the clothes. While Stacey and Leighton wore white 'Smile' T-shirts, Rex rocked a denim co-ord.

The Loose Women star shared this sweet photo of Rex modelling the clothes

This was not the first time fans caught a glimpse of the cute collection; Stacey also shared an adorable photo of her youngest son on Instagram last week wearing a yellow T-shirt, jeans and braces - which Stacey described as "one of my favourite outfits."

"I honestly can't describe how excited I am to share this with you so I'll let Rex’s face say it all," she began in her caption. "I never thought in a million years a shop like Primark, somewhere I've shopped in since I was a little girl, would ever ask me to work with them," she added. "It still really doesn't feel real. When they asked me if I'd like to design and create a children’s range with them I could have burst."

