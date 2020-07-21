Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, is not only loved for her clever cleaning tips but also her parenting hacks - and her latest one is totally free.

The Instagram cleaning influencer answered every parent's prayers on Wednesday when she revealed how she gets stubborn stains out of her son Ronnie's clothes. Mrs Hinch shared a picture of Ronnie's blue bibs resting on the glass surface of her outdoor furniture as she passed on the words of wisdom from her own mother.

Mrs Hinch shared a look at Ronnie's stained bibs as she revealed her cleaning hack

"So, those annoying stains on baby clothes that no matter how many times you wash them nothing works? Well...leave them to dry in bright direct sunlight, it lifts the stains!" the mother-of-one explained. "Little tip my mum taught me and it worked EVERY time."

Mrs Hinch drew attention to her one-year-old's stains, and sure enough, they're barely visible! "If you look closely you can see the stains are lifting to a pinkish shade and then they vanish completely," she said. Kids or not, we certainly need to try this!

The 30-year-old will likely be sharing this tip with her close friend and Loose Women star Stacey Solomon, whose son Rex very close in age to Ronnie. At the beginning of July, the pair met up for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect and Mrs Hinch arrived at their playdate bearing gifts, including sponges, dusting cloths and The Pink Stuff.

Taking to their Instagram pages, Stacey and Mrs Hinch shared identical snaps which showed them sat down outdoors at least one metre apart. "It’s been far too long. We love you all," they both wrote. During the playdate, their sons Ronnie and Rex, who both recently turned one, enjoyed cute little veggie and fruit snacks prepared by Stacey before heading out into the local woods.

