Mrs Hinch's plans for son Ronnie's first birthday have to be seen to be believed The mum-of-one is so organised!

Mrs Hinch is not set to celebrate her son Ronnie's first birthday until 20 June, but the ultra-organised mum-of-one has already begun preparations for the special occasion. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the cleaning influencer - whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe - showed off an incredibly detailed diagram that included reminders of the presents, balloons and food she wanted to have ready. Since Mrs Hinch first revealed her mind map on Friday, several more notes have been added to the page, so we can't wait to see the final celebrations!

Mrs Hinch started practising her baking skills over the weekend

Sharing a picture of the elaborate plan detailed in her own Mrs Hinch activity journal, of course, the 30-year-old wrote: "I completed a mind map for Ronnie's first birthday. It really helps to get ideas in front of you and I'm so excited about being able to have a couple of family members in the garden to celebrate." From Monday, the coronavirus lockdown will be relaxed enough to allow six people to meet outdoors, so the little boy's birthday acts as the perfect excuse to see a couple of her friends or family!

Sophie also revealed she was honing her baking skills by practising Ronnie's birthday treats. Several small butterfly cupcakes could be seen in the picture, with vanilla buttercream filling the middle, and while they looked delicious, Mrs Hinch said her presentation skills needed perfecting. She joked: "As you can see they're not great. I think maybe the icing was too runny? But they taste delish! (Any baking advice welcome)."

Mrs Hinch began planning for Ronnie's first birthday a month in advance

Members of the Hinch Army, as the former hairdresser calls her Instagram followers, are likely not surprised about her month-long preparations considering how organised she is on a day-to-day basis. Over the past few weeks alone, Mrs Hinch has shared photos of her very tidy nursery for eleven-month-old Ronnie, complete with grey wicker baskets to store his toys, as well as the clever no mess floor mats she uses to keep his mealtimes under control.

