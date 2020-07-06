Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch have finally been reunited - much to their own delight as well as their fans! The two social media stars were also joined by their baby sons for the fun social distance playdate.

MORE: Kate Garraway to return to Good Morning Britain this week

Taking to their Instagram pages on Sunday, the Loose Women panellist and the cleaning influencer shared identical snaps, which showed them sat down outdoors at least one metre apart. "It’s been far too long. We love you all," they both wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch shares genius washing hack

"There may no longer be a forest swing but I wouldn’t change a thing, we've had the best day Thank you xxx," Mrs Hinch added, while Stacey remarked: "Love you."

MORE: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker surprises viewers following haircut

Mrs Hinch - whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe - took her son Ronnie to Stacey's home for lunch – and came bearing gifts! She brought a whole host of pink cleaning goodies for her friend including sponges, dusting cloths and The Pink Stuff.

Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch have been reunited

Meanwhile, the TV star prepared cute little veggie and fruit snacks for both Ronnie and her youngest child Rex, who recently turned one. They then headed out into the local woods, hoping their boys would get to play on a rope swing only to find it broken.

MORE: Mrs Hinch in tears and visibly shaken as she makes exciting announcement

Their fans were quick to share their excitement over their cute reunion, with one writing: "This is adorable!!! Enjoy!" Another remarked: "Thank you for social distancing! So many people aren't." A third post read: "This is gorgeous! I love it. Hope you had a nice catch up xxx."

MORE: Everything you need to know about cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch

Stacey, 30, and Sophie became firm friends after the TV star reached out on Instagram. Speaking towards the end of last year about their blossoming friendship, Stacey told the Sun Online: "I just love her as a person."

"She's so down-to-earth and normal, and a great mum – because our babies are the same age we're going through all the same stages together, which is really helpful," she added. "You feel like you've got someone to ask things. What did you do for this, what did you do for that?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.