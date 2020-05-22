Harper Beckham is a very impressive eight-year-old. Not only does she cook, excel in school, and have a keen eye for fashion, but she can now add gardener to her extensive repertoire. Harper appears to have developed a passion for the outdoors while isolating at her parents' £6million Cotswolds estate – and dad David couldn't be happier! The former footballer took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share a sweet snap of his youngest child tending to her very own herb garden. "Pretty lady planting daddy's coriander," Becks captioned the snap of Harper looking hard at work.

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds home

Harper Beckham has a new passion for gardening

Harper has been taking advantage of the sunny weather, and on Thursday she enjoyed an afternoon playing in the garden with mum Victoria. The fashion designer shared two photos of Harper playing on a swing while wearing a special charity T-shirt to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

"Harper showing her appreciation for our #nhsheroes in her favourite #nhsrainbow T-shirt. We are thankful this Thursday as always," Victoria captioned the photos. Harper was wearing the Thank You NHS charity T-shirt from Kindred, which has been seen on everyone from Claudia Winkleman to Cheryl Cole, and is still available to order online.

RELATED: Charity T-shirts we love that support the NHS

Thank You NHS Kids T-shirt, £15, Kindred

Victoria's photos also offered a new glimpse inside the sprawling grounds of her country retreat, with a wooden swing hanging from a tree for Harper to sit on, a wheelbarrow on the lawn, and their tennis court visible in the background.

David and Victoria reportedly spent £30,000 to install the court in the garden of their second home in a bid to help their 17-year-old son Romeo to achieve his dreams of becoming a professional tennis player. And it isn't the only extravagant purchase they have made for their garden; other standout buys include their very own log cabin featuring a sauna and steam room, and a plunge pool that sits on their lawn.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.