Victoria Beckham has given fans a glimpse into her daughter Harper's school life and revealed that the nine-year-old is very different from her mother at the same age.

Speaking of her own difficult school experience, the doting mum-of-four told Vogue Australia: "When I was at school, I was quite an awkward teenager; I didn’t have a huge amount of friends, and looking back I recognise that I was bullied at times." Victoria continued by emphasising she has encouraged Harper - and her other three children Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz - to be kind to others, a value instilled in the fashion designer by her own parents.

"I would never want anyone else to feel how I was made to feel. So when Harper started school, I said to her: 'If you’re ever in the playground and there’s a little girl who is sitting on her own, ask her to play with you, go up and engage with her, because Mummy used to be that little girl.' I want everyone to know that no-one is on their own when Harper is around." How sweet!

Harper Beckham continued to wear her school uniform during homeschooling

Harper appears to be doing very well at school, as Victoria took to Instagram at the end of 2019 to gush about her new achievements. She told fans her daughter had been awarded the title of Vice Captain and Victoria wasted no time in showing off Harper's new pin, proudly displayed on her belongings next to an equally impressive swimming badge. Captioning the snap, proud mum Victoria said: "Well done Harper Seven!" followed by several applause emojis.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus lockdown has meant Harper has been homeschooling over the past few months, and Victoria revealed she had a very clever way of sticking to her routine - by wearing her uniform! Victoria shared a sweet photo of her only daughter engrossed in a novel in the family living room wearing her purple and white checked dress.

