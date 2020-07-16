Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper looks just like her mum in gorgeous new photo The former Spice Girl had the best weeknight treat for her daughter

It's been an eventful week in the Beckham household after they celebrated Harper's ninth birthday and Brooklyn's engagement to Nicola Peltz.

With all the excitement, it's no wonder Victoria Beckham needed to unwind – and she found the perfect way to do just that!

The fashion designer treated herself and daughter Harper to a relaxing massage on Thursday night, posting a photo to Instagram of her youngest sleeping soundly as she enjoys some much-needed pampering.

Captioning the photo, Victoria wrote: "Mummy and me massage with my baby girl, kisses #HarperSeven x." Fans loved seeing the sweet photo of Victoria and David's little girl, and many couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between the nine-year-old and her famous mother.

"Just like her mother @victoriabeckham," one wrote. "So sweet. She is your mini," posted another. A third added: "She looks like you Victoria." And a fourth said: "She is beautiful just like her mum."

Harper looked very relaxed during her weeknight massage

Harper's weeknight treat comes almost one week after she celebrated her birthday – perhaps her massage was another gift from Victoria and dad David.

The proud parents paid the sweetest tribute to their daughter to mark her special day last Friday. Sharing a series of throwback photos and videos, the doting mum gushed about her little girl as they marked the occasion at their Cotswolds home.

"Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham," she wrote.

David's tribute to his daughter was so sweet

One of the clips showed the youngest of the Beckham clan showing off her dance moves, while another clip saw Harper riding her bike in the fields as she told her father how much she loves him. The posts showed Harper throughout her life - from being a baby to recent videos of her dancing and singing with her family during lockdown.

David, 45, also shared a sweet montage playing to the music of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney's hit song This Girl Is Mine. "To my pretty lady. Happy Birthday to the most special little girl, daddy loves you so much," he gushed. "Our song that we always dance to from day one #HarperSeven."

