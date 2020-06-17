Victoria Beckham reveals what daughter Harper really thinks about homeschooling - and it's so cheeky Harper has other hobbies she would prefer to do...

Harper Beckham is over homeschooling, and she's not afraid to let her mum Victoria know! Although some school years have begun to return following the coronavirus crisis, parents across the country are still attempting to homeschool their kids, including VB. The fashion designer took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to reveal that her daughter had voiced her dislike of learning from home, and would rather spend her time doing other hobbies she enjoys - wouldn't we all?

Victoria revealed Harper would prefer to be getting artistic!

"Note from Harper," Victoria wrote. "I do not like school, can I do art instead," the message read, which appeared to be written across the window of their Cotswolds home. The cheeky comment comes after the former Spice Girls star shared a picture of Harper getting into the school mindset by donning her school uniform at home. Instead of enjoying the perks of homeschooling, like being able to wear comfortable clothes, the eight-year-old was taking her new approach to education very seriously by continuing to wear her purple and white checked dress. Victoria captioned the image: "Afternoon reading with Olive xx Kisses from #HarperSeven. #HomeschoolDay."

But fans won't be surprised to hear that Harper would prefer to be doing art after she has shown off her impressive creative flair during the COVID-19 crisis. Victoria and David Beckham's daughter recently showed off the new skill she had learnt during the lockdown, inspired by the NHS. Retired footballer David shared a picture of his daughter's rainbow coloured square which had been weaved by hand, writing: "Arts and crafts love Harper Seven."

Meanwhile, she has also been practising her drawing skills on several occasions, from presenting her mum with a sweet picture of two young girls to taking inspiration from her stunning surroundings and drawing in a field of yellow rapeseed. Harper rocked a strappy camisole dress from Uniqlo as she bent down and examined a flower up-close in order to perfect her artwork. Harper's arts and crafts skills will come in handy if she plans to follow in her mum Victoria's footsteps!

