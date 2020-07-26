Mrs Hinch's son Ronnie has an incredible new kitchen to rival his mum's The Instagram cleaning influencer has competition from her son!

If you were already sufficiently jealous of Mrs Hinch's gorgeous kitchen inside her Essex home, then wait until you catch a glimpse of her son Ronnie's kitchen. It may be a toy but it's still very impressive!

Sophie Hinchliffe, who is known by her followers as Mrs Hinch, shared a video of her son in the garden as he playing with his new toy, which features a wooden worktop, blue frame and even his own personalised cooking equipment. "Since visiting the farms I noticed Ronnie LOVED the mud kitchens! So I found a small business that makes them and bought one for him," the cleaning influencer captioned a video on her Instagram Stories. She proudly displayed his carved wooden chopping board, wooden spoons and sign that read: 'Ronnie's mud kitchen.'

Mrs Hinch's son seemed to enjoy playing with his new kitchen in the garden

Wearing a matching blue outfit, Ronnie could be seen dipping his fingers and utensils into the mixing bowl and putting them into his mouth - but Mrs Hinch reassured fans he wasn't eating mud! "I filled it with blended Cheerios for now but as Ronnie gets a little older I can't wait to get the mud in there. And make mud pies!"

The kitchen costs £175 from Lovely Little Mud Kitchens and is customisable. Mrs Hinch explained: "You can choose any colour, and what I love is as they grow bigger, you can make the kitchen higher as it comes with extra wooden feet! So Chef Ronnie is in action and I can't wait for him to grow with this over the years."

Mrs Hinch only recently redecorated her own kitchen, and like the rest of her home renovation project, she shared the results with her 3.6 million Instagram followers. Back in February, she unveiled the new duck egg blue cabinets, white worktops, complimenting silver accents and pale wooden-effect flooring, but the biggest transformation was the ‘drive-thru’ wall suggested by Mrs Hinch’s followers.

