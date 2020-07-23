Mrs Hinch's amazing new garden for son Ronnie belongs in a fairytale The cleaning influencer's garden transformation was done with Ronnie in mind

Mrs Hinch already has a loyal following who love to catch glimpses inside her stunning Essex home, but she has made fans even more envious after showing off her recent garden transformation.

The cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, shared several videos of her new garden on her Instagram Stories - and there is even a special section for her son Ronnie! Mrs Hinch's new grey sleepers lining her matching garden fence hold several fruits and vegetables that are sectioned off for Ronnie. The area also features mini red mushroom ornaments and a little metal bunny rabbit, so it looks as though it belongs in Alice in Wonderland!

To finish off Ronnie's little garden, the mum-of-one even bought a personalised wooden sign with the words 'Ronnie's Veg Patch' carved into them. Gushing about her new bargain purchase, Mrs Hinch told her followers: "I paid £13 and I love it."

Mrs Hinch revealed her plans to redecorate her garden back in June after she felt the space wasn't being put to good use. When the sleepers and built-in bench had just been installed, she asked fans for advice on what to do with her vegetables: "I'm thinking instead of buying pots I should plant my veg and salad in here? Once I've put the right soil on top? Or are they best to stay in the greenhouse?"

One look at Ronnie's fairytale vegetable garden suggests Mrs Hinch made the right decision! And although her son may only have turned one last month, we have no doubt he'll enjoy getting his hands dirty picking fresh fruit and vegetables when they're ready.

For his first birthday last month, the 30-year-old pulled out all the stops with a Peter Rabbit-themed garden party. From carrot cones to soil desserts with vegetable toppers and rabbit-shaped sandwiches, Mrs Hinch had thought of everything. Since Ronnie is a huge fan of Peter Rabbit, perhaps the children's books were the inspiration behind the cute new garden area.

