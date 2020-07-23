Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, has come to the rescue once again and shared another genius hack – this time, it's an incredible way to breathe new life into your less-than-fresh shoes.

The Instagram sensation revealed the bargain way she cleans her dirty trainers to make them look box-fresh once again – and it's so cheap!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sophie revealed that she uses a bottle of her trusted The Pink Stuff, which you can buy for just £3.95, to remove scuff marks from her Converse, and it works like a dream.

In the clip, you can see black marks on the toe of her white trainers, but after a few sprays of the multi-purpose cleaner, the shoes are sparkling white once again! "The Pink Stuff… I love ya! Converse scuffs gone," Sophie captioned the clip.

It was only on Tuesday that the influencer shared a hack to clean her kitchen floor, and the results were seriously impressive.

"So, I'm currently sat on the kitchen floor guys, I've bought both of my Flash mops in. I just wanted to talk through this mop today, the Speed mop and why I use it," she explained. "So, this one, personally I find so quick, so easy and the best for those daily cleans."

She went on to demonstrate how to apply each recyclable Flash wipe to the bottom of the mop before using it (by slotting it onto the bottom and clicking the base in place). "I've got to pop this on the bottom, give myself 15-20 minutes and see what I can collect. I'll show you that my floors are not spotless and see what I can find."

Sure enough, despite being the Queen of all things clean, the Flash Speed mop returned more dirt than we had ever imagined. Even Mrs Hinch was surprised as she captioned the video, "Look at that," with a shocked emoji.

