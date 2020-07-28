Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie revealed her growing baby bump for the very first time on Tuesday as she took part in the 'Challenge Accepted' movement.

The 33-year-old shared a stunning black and white photo on Instagram to promote women supporting women – and her bump has certainly popped!

Revealing she is 16 weeks pregnant, Rosie looked radiant as she posed with her hand on her blossoming belly. Captioning the beautiful snap, Rosie wrote: "#challengeaccepted Thank you @pandering_to_boys. I’m not entirely sure what this # is all about, but anything that can help empower women then I’m all for it!

"I love women and I love being a woman. Thank you to my fellow sisters who hold me up on the regs, you know who you are. And thank you to all of you who are wonderful and supportive on here, it really does mean a lot."

She added: "Also.... #16weekspregnant and my tummy has well and truly POPPED! Did you show earlier with your second? Or is that just me?!?"

Rosie Ramsey debuted her baby bump

Earlier this month, Chris and Rosie revealed that they are expecting their second child with a sweet Instagram post. The mother-to-be shared a photo of herself and Chris alongside their young son Robin, holding a sonogram. Rosie captioned the photo in a typically hilarious manner, writing: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021."

The joyous social media post comes almost two years after Rosie suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage just weeks into her pregnancy. At the time, Rosie shared the news on Instagram, writing: "When we went for our 12 week scan our baby could not be found. He or she had passed early on in the pregnancy leaving behind the pregnancy sac, this is called a Blighted Ovum. (missed miscarriage)."

The couple are expecting their second baby almost two years after Rosie suffered a miscarriage

The doting mum added: "My body still thought I was pregnant for all those weeks after the baby had passed, hormones were released and everything apart from the baby was still growing. I'd never heard of this before so as you can imagine it all came as a great shock. Unfortunately, it didn't all end there as we were told I still needed to have a miscarriage to rid my body of the sac, placenta etc."

Rosie continued "I was admitted into hospital a few days later to start the procedure. It was awful. Cramping, vomiting, fainting, fever, really just not nice. After five rounds of tablets over a course of 20 or so hours the doctors told me it hadn't worked as effectively as they'd hoped. I was then taken to surgery to have everything removed. It is now finally all over."

