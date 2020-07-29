Harper Beckham crashes David and Victoria's date night – see the gorgeous photo The youngest Beckham child recently celebrated her ninth birthday

Victoria and David Beckham had a special guest join them during their midweek date night – their adorable daughter Harper.

The doting parents clearly didn't mind a third wheel tagging along for their romantic meal, as proud dad David shared a gorgeous photo of his youngest on Instagram.

"Pretty girl date night with Mummy & Daddy @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven," he captioned a photo of Harper sweetly smiling at the camera as she sat down for her meal.

Fans of the couple loved the snapshot into their family life, with many stunned by how grown-up Harper looks. The nine-year-old wore a pretty purple floral-print dress, with her hair braided at the crown before falling loosely into waves. She accessorised with cute daisy hoop earrings and a delicate silver chain with a pink gemstone in the middle.

Harper Beckham looks so grown up on her parents' date night

"Look how much she's grown!" one stunned fan commented. "Shooting up! Won't be young for long," said another. "Lovely picture of a lovely girl, who’s growing up far too fast," a third added.

Even though Victoria and David have demanding jobs, the couple are incredibly hands-on parents and always make sure to spend plenty of time with their kids – even if it means bringing them along to date night.

The couple are also parents to their three sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15. They often sing their children's praises on social media, sharing sweet updates with their fans.

In a recent YouTube interview called Victoria Beckham's Secret to Balancing it All by photographer Alexi Lubimorski, the fashion designer gave a sweet insight into her family life. "I think that being a mum is the most important job in the world," she said.

"I love what I do professionally, and I take it very, very seriously, but there is nothing more serious than having children. You start with these little babies, and it's your responsibility to make sure that you are helping to bring up really good people. I try to be the best mum, I try to be the best wife, I try to be the best professional… I mean, I'm trying."

