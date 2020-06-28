Steph McGovern shares she's 'disgusted' with herself after chore drama The former BBC Breakfast star lives with her partner and daughter

Steph McGovern took to Twitter at the weekend to share her horror after experiencing a very unfortunate series of events outside her home – and we couldn't help shuddering! The presenter and podcast host tweeted: "A bin drama. I ran out in the five-min window when it wasn't raining to put the bin bag in the outside bin. I lift the lid. Throw the bag in. A gust of wind comes. The bin lid slams down."

No problem there, you might be thinking, but things were about to get a lot worse for Steph. The mum-of-one went on: "Bin juice sprays in my face. I have never been so disgusted with myself. #binjuice."

READ: Steph McGovern makes rare revelation about her partner in lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern reveals relatable struggle of life in lockdown

The 38-year-old's followers were quick to reply and reassure her that they had also suffered their own chore-related traumas, with one confessing: "I spilled toilet brush juice over myself the other day. Jumped straight in the shower."

MORE: Steph McGovern reveals hilarious lockdown conflict with partner

Others added: "I can hardly bring myself to lift the big bin lid. Think I'd have passed out with shock if #binjuice got me," "My husband once emptied the kitchen bin and squeezed the bag to make it smaller. BIN AIR spread around the kitchen," and: "Bin juice is the stuff of the devil."

A bin drama.



I ran out in the 5 min window when it wasn’t raining to put the bin bag in the outside bin.



I lift the lid.



Throw the bag in.



A gust of wind comes.



The bin lid slams down.



Bin juice sprays in my face. 🤢



I have never been so disgusted with myself. #binjuice — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) June 27, 2020

Steph shared her domestic drama on social media

Down-to-earth star Steph has been spending lockdown at her Yorkshire home with her partner and their seven-month-old daughter. She spent a few weeks hosting her new daily programme, The Steph Show, from their house, but decided to wait until after lockdown to continue so that her family (and their neighbours) could have a more peaceful life.

Explaining the decision on Twitter at the time, the star wrote: "As much as I've loved doing a lockdown show at home, I never expected it to go on this long. We've decided it's time to have a break and give my family our home back." She didn't count on the bin juice, though…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.