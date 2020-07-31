Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie reveals fears for unborn baby after shopping drama The former Strictly star and his wife are expecting their second child

Chris Ramsey's pregnant wife Rosie had a Friday filled with "drama" after a leaking hand sanitiser left her fearing for her unborn baby's health.

The pregnant podcaster admitted that the liquid had covered her face mask but she was forced to wear it in the supermarket.

MORE: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie debuts baby bump – and she's popped!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie reveals baby fears after supermarket visit

Realising she was breathing in some toxic fumes, Rosie feared the damage it may do to her baby so revealed she quickly left the premises so she could remove the mask.

Explaining the incident on her Instagram Stories, she said: "Just been to the supermarket. In desperate need of a lot of things. Put my face mask on, spilled my hand sanitiser in my bag and it stinks!

"So I kind of had it on half over my face and I was breathing in the fumes and I was like, 'the baby!' So I had to leave. Couldn't have been any cleaner but it absolutely wreaks, so I’ll be washing that. Oh, the drama, the drama."

Chris Ramsey and Rosie are expecting their second child next year

It was only on Tuesday that Rosie revealed her growing baby bump for the very first time as she took part in the 'Challenge Accepted' movement.

The 33-year-old shared a stunning black and white photo on Instagram to promote women supporting women – and her bump has certainly popped!

Revealing she is 16 weeks pregnant, Rosie looked radiant as she posed with her hand on her blossoming belly. Captioning the beautiful snap, Rosie wrote: "#challengeaccepted Thank you @pandering_to_boys. I’m not entirely sure what this # is all about, but anything that can help empower women then I’m all for it!

MORE: Amanda Holden, Oti Mabuse, Holly Willoughby and more join Challenge Accepted movement

Rosie Ramsey is 16 weeks pregnant

"I love women and I love being a woman. Thank you to my fellow sisters who hold me up on the regs, you know who you are. And thank you to all of you who are wonderful and supportive on here, it really does mean a lot."

She added: "Also.... #16weekspregnant and my tummy has well and truly POPPED! Did you show earlier with your second? Or is that just me?!?"

Earlier this month, Chris and Rosie revealed that they are expecting their second child with a sweet Instagram post. The mother-to-be shared a photo of herself and Chris alongside their young son Robin, holding a sonogram. Rosie captioned the photo in a typically hilarious manner, writing: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.