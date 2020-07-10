Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie announce they are expecting their second child Social media star Rosie shared the news on Instagram

Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie are having another baby! The mother-to-be shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Chris alongside their young son Robin, and needless to say famous faces and fans alike were delighted by the news.

Rosie captioned the photo in a typically hilarious manner, writing: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021," and followers flocked to the comment section to express their excitement.

Congrats Rosie and Chris!

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon wrote: "Awwwww so exciting!" with many others simply leaving heart emojis and messages of congratulations.

Little Robin has a new sibling on the way!

The announcement marks an exciting new chapter in the couple's book, and we can't wait to hear what they have to say about the news on the side-splitting podcast that Chris and Rosie run together.

The joyous social media post comes almost two years after Rosie suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage just weeks into her pregnancy.

At the time, Rosie shared the news on Instagram, writing: "When we went for our 12 week scan our baby could not be found. He or she had passed early on in the pregnancy leaving behind the pregnancy sac, this is called a Blighted Ovum. (missed miscarriage)."

The doting mum added: "My body still thought I was pregnant for all those weeks after the baby had passed, hormones were released and everything apart from the baby was still growing. I'd never heard of this before so as you can imagine it all came as a great shock. Unfortunately it didn't all end there as we were told I still needed to have a miscarriage to rid my body of the sac, placenta etc."

Rosie continued "I was admitted into hospital a few days later to start the procedure. It was awful. Cramping, vomiting, fainting, fever, really just not nice. After five rounds of tablets over a course of 20 or so hours the doctors told me it hadn't worked as effectively as they'd hoped. I was then taken to surgery to have everything removed. It is now finally all over."

