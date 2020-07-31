David Beckham shares adorable photo of Harper wearing a customised face mask The youngest Beckham enjoyed a day out shopping with her dad

David Beckham enjoyed a daddy-daughter day out with his youngest child Harper on Friday – and she looked adorable wearing a customised face mask.

The proud dad shared a snap of the nine-year-old on his Instagram Stories, proving the family are abiding by safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: The sweet way Brooklyn Beckham's fianceé Nicola Peltz is bonding with Harper

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares emotional video featuring Harper's first steps

Harper certainly smized for the camera in her navy blue mask, which featured a sweet pink heart in the middle. Captioning the shot, the former footballer wrote: "Smile with those eyes. Pretty girl in her mask shopping with Daddy."

It was only on Wednesday that Harper joined her famous parents on their date night, tagging along for their romantic meal at a lavish restaurant. "Pretty girl date night with Mummy & Daddy @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven," David captioned a photo of Harper sweetly smiling at the camera as she sat down for her meal.

Proud dad David shared this sweet photo of Harper

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham unveils unseen proposal photos with fiancée Nicola Peltz

Fans of the couple loved the snapshot into their family life, with many stunned by how grown-up Harper looks. The nine-year-old wore a pretty purple floral-print dress, with her hair braided at the crown before falling loosely into waves. She accessorised with cute daisy hoop earrings and a delicate silver chain with a pink gemstone in the middle.

It's been a busy week for Harper. Not only has she enjoyed some quality time with her parents, but she also enjoyed a girls' day with brother Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The US model and actress, 25, shared a sweet selfie with Harper as they larked around in her future mother-in-law Victoria's clothing store in London. "Had the best girls day with my little sister,' Nicola captioned the sweet photo, adding: '@victoriabeckham your store is a dream."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.