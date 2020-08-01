Rachel Riley addresses pregnancy rumours after showing off 'bump' The Countdown star shares one child with husband Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley jumped ahead of the rumour mill on Friday after she addressed pregnancy speculation following photos of her with a noticeable baby bump.

The TV star took to Twitter to express her excitement over a new series of 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown, sharing a stunning photo with co-star Susie Dent.

However, in the snap, Rachel is sporting a rounder belly than usual.

But before fans could even utter the question of whether she is expecting again, Rachel dismissed the idea. "Brand new series! @8Outof10Cats does @C4Countdown starts tonight, 9pm @Channel4. And no, before you ask, I’m not pregnant again," she wrote.

Rachel Riley shared a throwback photo to when she was pregnant

It appears Rachel shared a throwback photo to when she was, in fact, pregnant with her daughter Maven, whom she shares with husband Pasha Kovalev. The new series is believed to have been filmed in October before social distancing measures came into place due to COVID-19.

Just last week, the proud mum – who welcomed her daughter on 15 December – revealed how her little girl is now trying to stand on her two feet and has started to grow her first teeth.

Replying to a Twitter follower, who asked how her family was doing, Rachel replied: "One of us is trying to run about and popping out some more teeth! The others enjoying watching her."

Little Maven is growing a set of teeth

The sweet update comes days after Strictly star Rachel revealed she has resumed filming Countdown, taking her little girl with her! She shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot and revealed that little Maven really had stolen the show.

The photo showed Rachel sat in her dressing room, having her hair done, while her seven-month-old sat on her knee. Maven looked adorable in a little white hat, a babygrow decorated with a blue fish print, and a baby blue cardigan. Rachel wrote: "So much socially distanced cooing going on at @C4Countdown this week."

