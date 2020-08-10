Gordon Ramsay made the most of the hot weather over the weekend by taking his one-year-old son Oscar to the beach. Luckily for the family, their home in Cornwall is within walking distance to the ocean, and it certainly kept them entertained! The Hell's Kitchen star took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of his son playing in the sand, sporting a full head of blonde hair, looking more like his famous father than ever. "Ready for a great week," Gordon captioned the image. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Someone's looking just like daddy," while another wrote: "I can't take the cuteness, little Gordon!" A third added: "This kid is so cute!"

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals impact lockdown has had on her daughters

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar takes a walk on the beach

The TV chef shares Oscar, and older children Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18, with wife Tana Ramsay. The family have a gorgeous property in Cornwall, where they isolated for the majority of the lockdown, as well as a home in south west London.

Gordon Ramsay took son Oscar to the beach in Cornwall over the weekend

While the couple are kept on their toes with their five kids, especially while in lockdown, Tana recently stunned her husband by revealing she would love to add another baby to their brood.

READ: Orlando Bloom reveals son Flynn's reaction to having a baby sister

The doting mum made the confession during a joint interview with her husband on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly admitted she had "baby fever" when she saw Oscar – who had gatecrashed the interview – on-screen, telling Gordon: "Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'"

Gordon with his four oldest children and wife Tana

It was then that Tana appeared to say she felt the same as Kelly, telling the singer: "I want another one too and I've had five! It's crazy."

For now, the family have welcomed a four-legged friend, who they introduced to fans in June. The celebrity chef shared a sweet video of his daughter Holly's new puppy, named Truffle. In the footage, Gordon asked Holly: "Oh my goodness me, Holly what is that?" as she lovingly cradled her new puppy.

"This is Truffle!" she responded. "Hols, like we need another dog, that's our seventh dog," Gordon stated, before Holly snapped back: "He's mine, not yours!" Truffle joins Gordon's other beloved dogs Peanut, Bruno and Carlos.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.