Pregnant star Rochelle Humes shared a new gym selfie with fans on Wednesday – and she still managed to look glam! In the photo, the This Morning presenter sat on a Pilates reformer, wearing a dark grey vest and workout leggings with her hair in a bun as she smiled at the camera and her trainer made a peace sign in the background.

Rochelle captioned the sweet photo: "I mean I’m pretty sure it was like training a [snail emoji] but I tried… So great to be back with my partner in crime… @zerogravitypilates #thirdtrimester." The former Saturdays singer's followers loved her workout look and were especially struck by her neat baby bump.

One commented: "You look glowing Nice bump xx." Others chimed in: "Yummy mummy," "U look amazing xx," and: "What a lovely neat bump, looking radiant." Rochelle is just a couple of months away from giving birth to her third child, who is due in October.

The star married Marvin Humes from boyband JLS back in 2012 and they have two daughters: seven-year-old Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine, three. The couple announced their happy news at Easter and have since revealed they will be welcoming a baby boy.

Last week, Rochelle shared with HELLO! magazine that she had struggled with morning sickness at the start of her pregnancy, while the country was in lockdown. The mum-of-two said: "I had quite bad morning sickness in lockdown and throwing up and having two kids off school wasn't ideal."

She did find that spending time with her family was the upside of lockdown, though, and shared that her daughters can't wait to meet their new brother. Rochelle said: "The girls are so excited, they literally don't leave me alone. I don't get a minute; they are just obsessed. They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'" Bless!

