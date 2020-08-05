Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews pose with baby daughter Gigi in new family photo The couple welcomed their daughter in July

In one of their first complete family photos shared with the public, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews look the picture of happiness with their son Theodore and their newborn baby girl, Gigi Margaux.

The couple introduced their one-week-old daughter in HELLO! this week, following her birth on Wednesday 22 July at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, on what proved to be a "lovely day out," laughs Vogue.

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer reveal plans for more babies

Speaking about her positive birth experience, the Irish DJ and model said: "My contractions weren't actually too bad so I was doing gas and air for ages, which was great because I felt a bit drunk." She quipped: "I haven't felt like that in a while.

"I got an epidural when it got a bit painful, and she was born really quickly after that."

Spencer, who got the chance to watch hit film Gladiator while they waited for labour to advance, added: "I loved it. We'd done it before, obviously – similar room, same doctor, and absolutely no complications at all this time. And the hospital food had got better, which was a bonus."

Spencer, Vogue and their two children pose for a family photo

When Gigi was born, Vogue's first reaction was to make sure she was a girl, as expected. "We were told she was a boy really early on in my pregnancy. I thought: 'Imagine if it's a boy and I have all these baby girl clothes up until a year and a half old.'

"So when it was confirmed she was a girl, I was absolutely delighted. It was an overwhelming feeling of happiness, and – I'm not usually a crier – I did cry. It was a long day and I was exhausted, emotional, and so happy and delighted that everything went smoothly and safely. That's all you really want."

"Her birth was a wonderful moment that I'll treasure," says Spencer, who spent the night with his girls in the hospital before they were discharged the next morning.

"I popped home to get Vogue a dress, got the car, parked right in front of the hospital, popped up, grabbed Vogue and Gigi, put her in the car seat, and off we went. The whole thing was alarmingly unstressful. It felt like I was going out to get a coffee."

