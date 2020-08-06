Vogue Williams has been giving fans a lesson in how to pronounce her daughter Gigi Margaux's name. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Irish model and DJ clarified that it is pronounced the French way.

MORE: New photo released of Vogue Williams and her adorable baby daughter

Facing the camera towards herself and sporting a butterfly filter, the mum-of-two said: "Filters working wonders. There's lots of questions about our daughter's name. It is Gigi Margaux, it is not Gigi. It's Gigi. And it is not short for anything either, and I love it!"



Loading the player...

WATCH: See how Vogue pronounces her daughter's French name

Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews welcomed their second child in July. The couple are also the proud parents of one-year-old Theodore. They introduced their baby girl exclusively in HELLO! this week, revealing that they picked out her name a long time ago.

MORE: Inside Spencer and Vogue's home where they're raising their new baby

"When we were discussing names I thought, 'I want to want her name', and I do. I just love it. I wish I was called it myself," said Vogue. "We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we saw her, we knew it suited her. She is so perfect. I am obsessed with her."

Vogue with her daughter Gigi Margaux

Spencer added: "I always really liked the name Margaux for a girl, spelt in the French way – like the wine. When people ask what she's called I always say Gigi Margaux – like my dad introduces me as Spencer George sometimes. It rolls off the tongue nicely."

Shortly after the birth, Vogue was spotted out and about wearing a necklace with a 'G' pendant, dropping hints about her baby's name.

The Dancing with the Stars beauty had also previously told HELLO!: "There were two names - I loved one and Spenny loved one and he vetoed mine and I kind of vetoed his, but it's going to be her middle name. I do quite like it, it's just not my favourite for a first name." Speaking of the name they decided on, Vogue added: "I love it and I'd love to be called it myself, it's such a cool name."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.