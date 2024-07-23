Chrissy Teigen's latest photos strike major comparison with her daughter as they are practically twins

Chrissy Teigen gave fans a surprise as she shared throwback photos that had them utterly shocked.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-four shared a number of snaps of herself when she was younger which had her audience doing a double take. She captioned the photos: "memory lane!" The carousel saw a young Chrissy beaming at the camera in a number of photos as she was surrounded by friends.

The model sported a number of classic late eighties and early nineties looks, from big curly hair with a micro fringe to more layered outfits. Compared to Chrissy's more sleek fashion sense as an adult, it was clear that a lot had changed.

Yet her fans couldn't help but comment on just how much she looked like her daughter Luna, as the mother-daughter duo practically looked like twins.

© Instagram This isn't the first time fans have thought Luna and Chrissy were twins

"Omg your daughter is your twin!" one fan commented, with others concurring: "Luna is your little twin! So cute!"

Another wrote: "The picture of you standing holding the red heart is literally Luna!!!"

"Luna stole your whole face, got it!!!" A fourth added enthusiastically. Similarly someone said: "That is your daughter. You guys look so much alike very pretty."

One person summarized it perfectly through the statement: "Like Mama, like daughter."

© Getty John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their children, Miles and Luna pose with Minnie Mouse

Chrissy welcomed her daughter Luna on April 14, 2016 with her husband John Legend via IVF. She said of her choice to use IVF: "I've made this decision. Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, 'Let's put in the girl.'"

The model has a strong bond with her daughter - and they certainly have a fair bit in common.

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is the perfect spot for baking with her daughter Luna

"She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," Teigen told People. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything — it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself."

Chrissy has three other children with John: Milo, Wren, and Esti. But the mom has made it clear that while she's happy to share her experience of motherhood online, she has zero plans of letting her children join social media.

"Unless there are more rules and regulations in place, I would prefer for them not to be on social," she said. "I want them to be safe and happy and flourishing as kids."