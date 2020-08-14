Vogue Williams shares most sentimental video of her baby daughter yet The radio presenter welcomed her daughter Gigi in July

Vogue Williams is celebrating her daughter's arrival with a very sentimental piece of jewellery – a charm that will feature baby Gigi's fingerprint. The radio presenter, who gave birth to her second child in July, posted an Instagram video that was sure to melt her fans' hearts, showing Gigi having her prints taken.

"Gigi getting her fingerprint taken for my new @Philippa_Herbert charm! Got the same done for T and love it!" Vogue, who also referenced her 23-month-old son Theodore, captioned the clip.

While fans were only able to catch a glimpse of Gigi's little arm and hand, the newborn did star in her very first photoshoot with HELLO! earlier this month. In last week's issue, proud parents Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews introduced their daughter to the world, with Vogue revealing that they chose Gigi's name quite early on.

"When we were discussing names I thought, 'I want to want her name', and I do. I just love it. I wish I was called it myself," she said. "We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we saw her, we knew it suited her. She is so perfect. I am obsessed with her."

Of his daughter, whose full name is Gigi Margaux, Spencer added: "I always really liked the name Margaux for a girl, spelt in the French way – like the wine. When people ask what she's called, I always say Gigi Margaux – like my dad introduces me as Spencer George sometimes. It rolls off the tongue nicely."

The former Made in Chelsea star added: "Her birth was a wonderful moment that I'll treasure. The whole thing was alarmingly unstressful. It felt like I was going out to get a coffee. Don't get me wrong, we share all sorts of wonderful moments where we're just gazing at Gigi adoringly, but it does feel super smooth and straightforward this time..."

Vogue's new charm won't be the only piece of jewellery that holds a special place in her heart. Shortly after the birth, the Irish DJ was spotted out and about wearing a necklace with a 'G' pendant, dropping hints about her baby's name.

