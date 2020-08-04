Vogue Williams shares unseen look at baby Gigi's bed – and it's so adorable The Heart Radio star welcomed Gigi on 22 July

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have been adjusting to life as a family of four after welcoming their second child, daughter Gigi Margaux, on 22 July. Although Vogue previously revealed their plans to redecorate their son Theodore's old nursery for Gigi, there is no hurry to get it prepared since the newborn will be sleeping in her parents' room for several weeks.

And the Heart Radio presenter gave fans a look at her adorable little bed! Positioned next to Vogue and Spencer's own bed was a simple white cot where Gigi was enjoying a quick nap. Although it wasn't a close-up photo, it was clear that Vogue's daughter was comfortable snuggled in her Sleepyhead pod, which was the same one Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan has for her daughter Ella.

Vogue shared a photo of Gigi enjoying an afternoon nap in her adorable cot

The classic white colourway and gold writing matched the interior of Vogue's chic room, and when Gigi eventually moves into her own nursery, it will allow Vogue to choose much bolder bedroom designs - such as Theodore's tropical wallpaper!

Sleepyhead Delux+ pod, from £130

SHOP AT JOHN LEWIS SHOP AT AMAZON

Suitable for babies up to eight months old, the baby pods also come in several other bright designs. So parents worrying about messy stains can also pick up geometric prints, bright green fern patterns, florals and animal spots.

The latest peek into Vogue's family life comes after the 34-year-old revealed she has been struggling with sleepless nights with her two children. "I'm back to shushing T! He's been waking at night calling for me and is harder to get down for naps…@lucywolfesleep said it's because of Gigi's arrival so I would say a few more sleepless nights are on the cards!" she said. After getting Theodore down for his nap, Vogue continued: "One down! Now time to get the other up for her feed…"

