Spencer Matthews' first photo of baby daughter proves she's his double

Spencer Matthews has shared the first heartwarming photo of his baby daughter Gigi Margaux on Instagram, almost a month after her arrival. The former Made in Chelsea star, who is married to Vogue Williams, sent his fans into a frenzy after he uploaded the snap of his sleeping newborn.

Baby Gigi looked unbelievably adorable as she snoozed with her arms above her head, dressed in a white babygro and frilly top. And it looks like fans can all agree on one thing – she's her dad's double!

Spencer captioned the photo, "GiGi Margaux (Dada's girl)," alongside a loved-up emoji.

The reality TV star's friends and fans were quick to comment, with Hugo Taylor, himself a first-time dad to baby Sienna with wife Millie Mackintosh, replying: "Ahhhhh love her! Sienna excited to have a new pal to play with! Xx." "Omg she's the image of you," one fan wrote, while a second agreed: "God she's your double." A third posted: "She's beautiful, looks like her dad."

Spencer shared this adorable photo of baby Gigi

Others commented on the likeness between Gigi and her older brother Theodore, who turns two in September. "Aah she looks just like Theo. Congratulations," replied one follower, with another noting: "Well she looks so much like her brother."

Spencer and Vogue officially introduced their newborn to the world in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. With her dark hair and cute dimples, Vogue admitted that their daughter is "in the nicest, girliest way possible, the image" of Spencer – just like Theodore was when he was born in September 2018.

Fans also noted the similarity between Gigi and her older brother Theo

The birth went smoothly, and the couple have taken second-time parenthood in their stride. "Her birth was a wonderful moment that I'll treasure," said Spencer, admitting of picking his girls up from hospital the morning after the birth: "The whole thing was alarmingly unstressful. It felt like I was going out to get a coffee."

He added: "Don't get me wrong, we share all sorts of wonderful moments where we're just gazing at Gigi adoringly, but it does feel super smooth and straightforward this time..."

