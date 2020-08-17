Vogue Williams has shared a precious video of her daughter Gigi fast asleep – and the newborn certainly is one sleeping beauty. Proud mum Vogue was pictured cradling her baby and rocking Gigi in her arms as she showed her off to fans on Instagram, with the caption: "Here she is!!!"

In the footage filmed at home, Vogue said: "Ever snoozing, little Gigi Margaux. Aw!"

Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews welcomed their second child on 22 July, and one week later, introduced her to the world in an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. Of their daughter's name, Vogue said: "When we were discussing names I thought, 'I want to want her name', and I do. I just love it. I wish I was called it myself. We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we saw her, we knew it suited her. She is so perfect. I am obsessed with her."

Spencer added: "I always really liked the name Margaux for a girl, spelt in the French way – like the wine. When people ask what she's called, I always say Gigi Margaux – like my dad introduces me as Spencer George sometimes. It rolls off the tongue nicely."

Baby Gigi was born at the end of July

"I've always, always wanted a little girl – I mean, her wardrobe is already quite extensive. I hope nobody buys me any more baby clothes because we've definitely got enough until she's 18 months. I couldn't help myself," added Vogue.

Despite giving birth less than a month ago, the 34-year-old wasted no time in going back to work last weekend where she presents her Heart FM show every Sunday from 6am to 9am.

But Vogue was forced to defend her decision to return to the studio, writing on Instagram: "Gonna nip this in the bud as I've already had mails about it. I can't wait to go back to my radio show tomorrow. Door to door it takes me four hours meaning I miss one feed which I will pump at work.

"Theodore and Gigi's dad will be with them. I am with them 90 per cent of the time and getting to go back to a job I love is brilliant." She added: "I adore my children, I adore working and I'm able to do both which I'm very thankful for."

