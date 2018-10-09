Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams share first pictures of baby son Theodore What sweet photos!

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are loving every minute of parenthood, having welcomed son Theodore into the world last month. And following their first family photoshoot with HELLO! in September, the new mum and dad have both taken to their respective Instagram pages to share their first photos of their little boy. Spencer posted a photo of his mini-me dressed in a cardigan with mouse ears, and captioned the snapshot: "What’s up guys!! I’m Theodore and daddy thinks I look the cutest in my mouse hoodie." Vogue, meanwhile, paid tribute to her baby, branding him "my world."

In her chosen photo, Theodore was lying down dressed in knitted dungarees, which was teamed with a cute shirt with a Peter Pan collar. "Look at that smile.... Theodore you are my world," she wrote. Fans adored seeing the photographs, with many divided over who Theodore looks most like. "Omg he is the image of Spencer, what a little cutie and all that lovely hair," one wrote, while another said: "He looks just like Vogue!" A third added: "Posing already. Little beaut, you must be so happy."

Theodore was born on 5 September, and graced the cover of HELLO! with his parents shortly afterwards for a photoshoot and interview at their family home. On fatherhood, Spencer gushed: "It has exceeded all expectation of what I thought it would feel like to be a dad." Vogue also observed just how much she thinks Theodore looks like her husband. "He is a mini Spencer. I remember seeing lots of dark hair, and thinking, 'that’s just like his dad,'" she said. "He has his dimples too, and deep blue eyes."

Baby Theodore's name was carefully thought of by his parents, and holds some very special meanings behind it. Theodore’s middle name Frederick is after Vogue’s late father and Michael is after Spencer’s brother who died aged 22 in 1999 after reaching the summit of Mount Everest. "His name lives on in our family and always will do," said Spencer.

His first name, meanwhile, was going to be shortened until his parents met him. "We heard the name Theodore one day and both loved it. We thought we would call him Teddy but since he has been born we have stayed with Theodore rather than shortening it," said Vogue.

