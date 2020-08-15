Vogue Williams defends decision to go back to work – three weeks after giving birth Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews welcomed baby Gigi last month

Vogue Williams has been forced to defend her decision to go back to work, three weeks after welcoming her baby daughter Gigi.

The radio presenter – who gave birth to her second child in July – revealed on Instagram that she is returning to her Heart FM show on Sunday, and will be back every Sunday from 6am – 9am.

WATCH: Vogue Williams clarifies how to pronounce daughter's name

But Vogue appeared to receive backlash from some fans over her decision to return to the workplace, as shortly after, she took to her Instagram Stories to justify her decision.

"Gonna nip this in the bud as I've already had mails about it. I can't wait to go back to my radio show tomorrow," the mum-of-two said. "Door to door it takes me four hours meaning I miss one feed which I will pump at work.

"Theodore and Gigi's dad will be with them. I am with them 90 per cent of the time and getting to go back to a job I love is brilliant." She added: "I adore my children, I adore working and I'm able to do both which I'm very thankful for."

Vogue Williams defends her return to work

It's not the first time Vogue has had to explain her parenting style. Earlier this week, she had to defend her decision to go out for lunch with her husband Spencer Matthews.

Posting a photo of the couple, Vogue added a caption which was both a response to her critics and an expression of gratitude to her most loyal fans. It read: "I had to laugh at some of the comments on my post yesterday! I went on another lunch date today! Oh, and yes I'm breastfeeding.

"Gigi was with us and mothers don't need to be chained to their houses to be considered a good parent! Thank you for the lovely comments and [emails] I got yesterday after my post. I do love you lot."

Vogue welcomed baby Gigi in July

Vogue and Spencer introduced their newborn daughter to world with her very first photoshoot for HELLO! earlier this month.

Admitting they had decided on her name quite early on, Vogue said: "When we were discussing names I thought, 'I want to want her name', and I do. I just love it. I wish I was called it myself."

"We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we saw her, we knew it suited her. She is so perfect. I am obsessed with her."

Of his daughter, whose full name is Gigi Margaux, Spencer added: "I always really liked the name Margaux for a girl, spelt in the French way – like the wine. When people ask what she's called, I always say Gigi Margaux – like my dad introduces me as Spencer George sometimes. It rolls off the tongue nicely."

