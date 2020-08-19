Serena Williams shocks after fitting into two-year-old daughter's top The tennis ace joked they wear the same size

Serena Williams left her followers flabbergasted earlier this week when she revealed she was already sharing clothes with her two-year-old daughter Olympia.

The Wimbledon champ, 38, shared a video on Monday of herself wearing her little girl's star print tank top.

MORE: Inside Serena Williams' stunning garden – and it's a hit with daughter Olympia!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams' daughter is a tennis star already!

"I knew me and my daughter would be wearing the same size soon. This is her top," Serena joked in the post.

Posting a clip of herself in the top and one of Olympia wearing the same thing, it was obvious that it was more of a snug fit on the tennis pro, but she was indeed able to fit into it.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes, with one commenting: "Already 'borrowing' her clothes," followed by a number of laughing emojis. "Can you breathe in it though? Lol," said another. Pointing out the tight fit, another wrote: "Hope she wasn't in love with that." While a fourth added: "I want to know what made her try it on. I love this!"

Serena Williams joked she is the same size as her daughter, 2

MORE: Wimbledon stars' homes: see where Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal & more live

Serena often twins with her mini-me in matching outfits, to the delight of her social media followers!

Most recently, the tennis champ shared an adorable video of herself and her young daughter dancing around the front room in matching Beauty and the Beast costumes.

Serena Williams often twins with her mini-me

In April, she shared another cute snap of herself and Alexis, this time wearing fifties-style dresses with poodle motifs - simply captioning it: "Pink things."

The sports champion regularly speaks openly about motherhood and its struggles, too. She wrote in 2018: "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk.

"Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mum. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mum, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.