Serena Williams has the most incredible home in Palm Beach Garden, Florida, where she has been isolating with Alexis Ohanian and their two-year-old daughter Olympia during the lockdown. The tennis champion has been sharing some sweet photos from their time together on social media, including glimpses inside the property. Recently, the mother-of-one posted a sweet photo of her daughter posing inside their spacious garden, which is surrounded by beautiful green trees. The picture was shared on Serena's daughter's official Instagram account, Olympia Ohanian, which is run by the sports star and her husband. In the cute snapshot, the little girl was wearing a princess dress and standing next to an inflatable carriage.

VIDEO: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia dance around the living room

As expected, Serena's home also features an outside tennis court. Last week, the doting mum shared some sweet pictures on Instagram of her and Olympia playing a game together. What's more, the photo got fans talking after they noticed the two-year-old's impressive abs! "Six pack baby strong," wrote proud dad Alexis, while another follower wrote: "Love the abs Olympia."

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia inside the family's stunning garden

Serena also recently shared pictures from inside her living room as she kept Olympia entertained with her dance moves. The pair were both dressed in matching Beauty and the Beast costumes. What's more, the living room even features a miniature staircase for the toddler to easily access the sofa while watching TV with her parents.

The garden also features tennis courts

Serena has kept her fans up to date with her family's lockdown experience, sharing photos of everything from their workouts to car journeys. One of the athlete's most hilarious posts came in May, when she shared a snap of herself working up a sweat in the gym while her daughter sat in the corner looking at what appears to be an iPad.

"There are two types of people…" the 38-year-old captioned the image, once again delighting her fans. "I'm with Olympia," one replied, with a second hilariously commenting: "Have you got her answering your emails yet?"

